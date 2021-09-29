Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.49 million, a P/E ratio of 345.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 604,534 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 62.4% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 257,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

