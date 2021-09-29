Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.

Shares of URE traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.08. 106,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,625. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The company has a market cap of C$406.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

