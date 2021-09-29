Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.33

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $8.17. Urban One shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 400,651 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban One by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 112,749 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Urban One by 1,659.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 93,602 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban One by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,845 shares during the period. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

