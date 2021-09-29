V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 68.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302,152 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

