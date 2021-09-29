Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Lifted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Vail Resorts by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $20,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

NYSE MTN opened at $342.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.69. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.72 and a 1 year high of $353.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.