Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Down 3.8%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $30.10. Approximately 38 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 44,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VALN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Valneva SE will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $5,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

