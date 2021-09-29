Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Down 3.8%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $30.10. Approximately 38 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 44,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VALN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $5,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
