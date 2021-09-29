Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.54 million, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

