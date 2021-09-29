VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,000.

Get VanEck Steel ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLX opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. VanEck Steel ETF has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $68.22.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Steel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Steel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.