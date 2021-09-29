Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Lifted by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,215.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.55. 1,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,897. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

