Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Rex Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,888 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 352,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,901. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.