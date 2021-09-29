Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Reduced by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,604,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.