Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 83,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.07. 30,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,768. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

