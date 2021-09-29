Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

