VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.22

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $3.21. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 1,947,497 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $826.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

