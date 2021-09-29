Velo Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Velo coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000693 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velo has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Velo has a total market cap of $99.44 million and $6.78 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00136818 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,443.43 or 1.00096539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.66 or 0.06793598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00800237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

