Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) & OI (NYSE:OIBRC) Head to Head Comparison

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and OI (NYSE:OIBRC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 15.05% 30.00% 6.50% OI N/A -35.27% -2.89%

This table compares Verizon Communications and OI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $128.29 billion 1.75 $17.80 billion $4.90 11.05 OI $1.80 billion N/A -$2.04 billion N/A N/A

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than OI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Verizon Communications and OI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 1 8 5 0 2.29 OI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verizon Communications presently has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.63%.

Risk & Volatility

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats OI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products; video and data services; corporate networking solutions; security and managed network services; local and long distance voice services; and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About OI

Oi S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It provides a portfolio of communication products that include regular fixed and mobile telephony services, data transmission (including broadband), ISP and other services. The Company provides its services to homes, small, medium and large corporate users, government agencies and other telecommunication companies. Oi S.A., formerly known as Brazil Telecom S.A., is based in Brazil.

