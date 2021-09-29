Verso Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Verso has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Verso coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a total market cap of $5.77 million and $229,608.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00064963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00101871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00136205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,004.28 or 0.99593336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.59 or 0.06746367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00769760 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars.

