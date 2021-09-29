Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 213,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

