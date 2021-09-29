Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.04

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €91.04 ($107.11) and traded as low as €88.63 ($104.27). Vinci shares last traded at €89.26 ($105.01), with a volume of 628,427 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.00 ($122.35).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

