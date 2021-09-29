Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. started coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.50.

VWE stock traded down 0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 10.77. 20,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,008. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.23. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 8.88 and a twelve month high of 13.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.