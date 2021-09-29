Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Trading Up 4.4%

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s share price shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.48 and last traded at $46.48. 4,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 345,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.98 and a beta of 0.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,701 shares of company stock worth $2,763,228 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

