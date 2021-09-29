VouchForMe Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $242,180.80 and $2,324.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00055023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00120086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00176105 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

IPL is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

