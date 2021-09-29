Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

NYSE IGD opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.