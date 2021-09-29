Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $2.30 on Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00005358 BTC on exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $639.78 million and $2.92 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00055737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00119671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00169552 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

