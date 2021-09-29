Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €165.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €165.00 ($194.12) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €155.91 ($183.42).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded down €3.10 ($3.65) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €149.70 ($176.12). 91,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The business has a 50-day moving average of €141.08 and a 200-day moving average of €132.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 1 year high of €159.45 ($187.59).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

