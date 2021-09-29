Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several brokerages have commented on WMG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMG stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.06. 1,549,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,832. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.