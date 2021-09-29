Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

HCC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

NYSE HCC traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,886. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.11. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.