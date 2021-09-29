Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.34. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $22,470,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after buying an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $11,945,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 614.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.38. 1,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $176.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

