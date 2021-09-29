Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

WTS opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.96 and a 200-day moving average of $143.38. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $176.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.