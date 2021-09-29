Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $795,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Family Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $116.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,741. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

