Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 167,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock remained flat at $$161.61 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

