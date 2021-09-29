Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 162 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.67. The stock had a trading volume of 114,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,776. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average is $127.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

