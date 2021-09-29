Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2,665.1% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $435,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.01. The company had a trading volume of 386,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,505,318. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $961.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total transaction of $2,202,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,429,290 shares of company stock worth $878,520,830 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

