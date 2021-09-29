Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.13% of Webster Financial worth $102,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,446,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 65.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Webster Financial by 18.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Webster Financial stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

