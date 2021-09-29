WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.050-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.77. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

