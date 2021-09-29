Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0598 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

EAD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,043. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) by 134.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.