Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to $56.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ENB. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 125.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 549,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Enbridge by 12.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

