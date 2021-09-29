Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDC opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

