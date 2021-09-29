Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Cut to C$2.90 by Analysts at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.90 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.60.

OTCMKTS:WFSTF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. 25,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,286. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

