WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.08 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $696.67 million and $23.08 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002212 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00021832 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006660 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 942,886,670 coins and its circulating supply is 742,886,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.