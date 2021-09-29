Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 87.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 154.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

