Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.24 and last traded at $57.43. 729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 682,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.08.

WLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -105.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $547,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,752.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 154.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

