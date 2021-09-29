WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will post $252.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.50 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $288.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $733.63 million, with estimates ranging from $710.30 million to $768.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million.

WOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. 294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,199. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

