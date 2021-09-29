Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to announce earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $14.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,090 shares of company stock worth $10,368,734. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.66. 882,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,283. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.31. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

