Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WZZAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC lowered Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of WZZAF remained flat at $$67.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

