Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom Sells 25,000 Shares

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $138.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -192.54 and a beta of 1.48. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $156.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day moving average is $113.42.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. Analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Workiva by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 736,473 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 1,458.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,310,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 619.6% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 316,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.