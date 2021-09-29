Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Down to $151.01

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $151.01, but opened at $147.41. Workiva shares last traded at $147.21, with a volume of 1,181 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on WK. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock worth $100,344,163 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

