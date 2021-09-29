XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard Sells 29,890 Shares of Stock

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 29,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $442,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XBiotech alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, John Simard sold 11,418 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $165,446.82.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Simard sold 19,669 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $297,788.66.

On Monday, September 20th, John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $202,873.26.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Simard sold 50,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. XBiotech Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in XBiotech by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in XBiotech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in XBiotech by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 82,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in XBiotech by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 42.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 31,624 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.