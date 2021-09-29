Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 25.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth approximately $866,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 812.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 198,130 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 19.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 159,833 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XRX opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

