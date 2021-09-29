XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,508,600.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $1,508,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 220,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in XPEL by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

