XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,508,600.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $1,508,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 220,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $103.84.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.